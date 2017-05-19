Sabri’s family demands security at first death anniversary of qawwal

Karachi: Family of late Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri have requested the government to provide security at the deceased’s first death anniversary.

Speaking to the media at Karachi Press club, Amjad Sabri’s brother demanded that authorities arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

Sabri’s mother said that they intend on staying in Pakistan and are only planning a short trip abroad.

The suspected murderers, Asim Capri and Ishaq Bobby, said in a statement to Joint Investigation Team that they had killed the deceased because he had committed blasphemy.

Asim Capri pursued Amjad Sabri for one month after which they decided to kill the qawwal. Ishaq Bobby, the shooter, used a 30-bore pistol in the act.

On June 22, 2016, Amjad Sabri was shot by two gunmen in Karachi. Thousands have mourned his death and paid tribute to the qawwal.