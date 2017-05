PESHAWAR: Three explosions took place outside the house of a local in Ghani Rehman Kalay, Peshawar in the early hours of Friday.

As per police, no loss of life has been reported yet but the house and a car parked nearby were damaged due to the explosions.

One of the three explosions was caused by a timed device while the other two occurred after hand grenades were hurled at the house.

An investigation regarding the incident is underway.