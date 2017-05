Turbat: Three workers died when unknown militants opened fire on Friday.

The three labourers, from Sindh, were working at the construction site when unknown militants opened fire, said Levies.

The bodies have been transferred to a nearby hospital and investigation into the matter is being carried out.

The incident comes just days after the merciless killing of labourers in Mastung whereby 10 labourers, also from Sindh, were shot down by unknown militants.