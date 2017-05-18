Weather to remain hot, dry today

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Hazara Division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-three Quetta and Murree fifteen, Gilgit fourteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting northern areas and likely to persist during next 12 hours.