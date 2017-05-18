UN’s ICJ to deliver order on Jadhav case today

THE HAGUE / ISLAMABAD: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule today (Thursday) on an urgent bid by India to stop Pakistan from carrying out a death sentence on its spy Kulbushan Jadhav.

In the hearing on Monday, lawyers for New Delhi had urged the UN court to halt Jadhav’s execution.

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan last year, who later confessed to espionage and terror activities in Pakistan. He was convicted by a court martial and sentenced to death.

The UN tribunal, based in The Hague, said in a statement it “will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by India in the Jadhav Case (India v. Pakistan), tomorrow on Thursday 18 May 2017”.

The president of the court, Ronny Abraham, will read out the decision at midday (1000 GMT).

India has denied Jadhav was a spy, and on Monday accused Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna convention” by denying him access to legal counsel and consular visits, and refusing to reveal the charge sheet against him.

Pakistani representatives accused New Delhi of “political grandstanding” and told the court Jadhav “has confessed to having been sent by India to wage terror on the innocent civilians and infrastructure of Pakistan”.