Under-construction wedding hall collapses in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: A multi-storey wedding venue collapsed during construction in Sri Lanka on Thursday, injuring at least 20 workers and leaving three others missing, police and hospital officials said.

Labourers were working on the roof of the grand seven-level structure in Colombo when it came crashing down, pinning tradesmen beneath falling slabs of concrete.

A search was underway for three people missing since the accident, police in the capital said, while 20 others pulled from the ruins with injuries were taken to hospital.