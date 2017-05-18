Sindh committed to eradicating polio: Murad

Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that they are committed to eradicating polio from the province.

Presiding over a meeting on ‘Provincial Task Force Meeting for Polio Eradication’ here at the CM House, the chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the non-emergence of any polio cases in first five months of 2017 from anywhere from the province.

Polio Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Fayaz Jatoi told the meeting that during the first five months of 2017 only two polio cases were reported in the country, one in Gilgit -Baltistan and one in Punjab. He added that during 2014, some 30 polio cases were reported in Sindh. The figure dropped down to 12 in 2015 and it went further down to eight in 2016 and no polio case is reported this year so far from Sindh.

Karachi was vulnerable and samples collected from different areas such as Machhar Colony, Sohrab Goth and Gadap had polio virus, and there are some indications of the virus in the areas of lower Sindh and Northern Sindh, the chief minister said. Necessary measures have been taken to control the situation, the CM added.

He said that in the city, the polio coverage is around 90 percent but still 80,000 children are left because of parents refusing to administer their children polio drops.