SHC to observe summer vacations from June 5

KARACHI: The Karachi’s Sindh High Court, its Sukkur Bench and Hyderabad’s and Larkana’s Circuit Courts will remain closed for civil business on an account of summer vacation from June 5.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that August 5 and 6, being the holidays the court will re-open on August 7.

The timings during the vacations have also been announced for the Karachi’s Sindh High Court and its office, its Sukkur Bench and Hyderabad’s and Larkana’s Circuit Courts.

The court timings from Monday to Thursday will be 9:30 am to 11:00 am, the court sitting from 11:00 am to 11:30 am. The court sitting will be held without any interval on Friday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and Saturday will be judgment-writing day as already notified.

During the period of vacations, petitions will be received on daily on working days as usual and all such petitions as well as other miscellaneous petitions, which cannot be disposed of during the vacation, will be heard on the re-opening day of the court after the summer vacations.