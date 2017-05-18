Seven HESCO officials suspended due to poor performance

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Operating Officer Reham Ali Otho has placed seven employees of Thatta Division under suspension on the charge of their poor performance.

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Thursday that the chief operating officer had initiated the action during his visit to HESCO Thatta Division after inspection of the performance report of the employees.

During an inspection of the record, he found the poor performance of four line superintendents and three linemen of Thatta, Sujawal and Makli Sub-Divisions.

Those who have been placed under suspension included Sikandar Ali, Zaman Dasti, Shoukat Leghari, Aijaz Ali Memon, Munir Ahmed Kolachi, Akbar Lashari and Waheed Ali Rind.

They have been asked to report to the Laar Circle superintending engineer with immediate effect, the spokesman said.