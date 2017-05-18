Sartaj says granting stay in provisional order is not unusual

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Thursday that granting a stay in provisional order is not an unusual thing. Stay is granted in most of the appeals, he added.

Our lawyers had presented the case very well in the ICJ, Aziz added. The court had only expressed its viewpoint on providing consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Security is a major reason in providing consular access to Indian spy, he said.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General Office vowed to take the case to its logical end. Pakistan’s stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav had not changed after the ICJ’s order, a statement said on Thursday.

The court had been assured that Kulbhushan Jadhav would be provided with the right to defend as per the law.