“Same happened in ‘92 World Cup,” FO reassures nation after ICJ verdict on Jhadav

The Foreign Office on Thursday told the nation that hope was not to be lost in the ICJ decision against Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jhadav case, as a similar set of circumstances also transpired in the ICC World Cup of 1992.

“We need not remind the nation that we lost the very first match of the series from the West Indies by 10 wickets,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria to reporters in Islamabad. “But who won the cup that year?”

“We also lost another match in the Group Stage. Guess who did we lose from,” asked Zakaria, smugly. “India. Does that remind you of today?”

“Then, we were bowled out for 74 by England, but that one wasn’t all too bad because there was rain and the match was a draw,” he continued. “So whenever there are similar setbacks, we need to see that there is a pattern forming here. If anything, I am giddy at this renewed prospect of winning this thing!”

“So far, it is the same. Pakistan lost on its stance on the jurisdiction of the ICJ on the issue. And it lost its stance on the issue of consular access. And it lost its stance on the issue of the death penalty. Which is to say neatly that we have scores zero-out-of-three,” he said. “Can’t you see the pattern? We are going to win!”