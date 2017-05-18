RCB to launch cleanliness drive from next week

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will observe a cleanliness week from May 20 to May 26.

The sanitation staff will start working in their respective wards to keep their areas clean and tidy.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Waris Bhatti will monitor the cleanliness work daily.

RCB CEO Dr Saima Shah urged the citizens to cooperate with sanitary staff for removal of solid waste and did not throw garbage in streets and on the roadsides.

According to RCB spokesman, the citizens could approach the authorities of the civic body in order to point out about the presence of filth and heaps of garbage in their neighbourhoods, which would be removed on urgent basis.