Ramzan and hypocrisy in Pakistan

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, as soon as Ramadan arrived, the value of the commodities go sky high. Conceitedly, we call Pakistan an Islamic Republic when in reality such actions of ours go totally against it. We are well aware of the problems of poverty and the fate of the working class and our society and government play an important role in relieving their problems. To put this context, compare us with other, non-Muslim countries during the time of Ramzan: they will not only lower the prices, but they do facilitate the Muslims at this occasion, so everyone can fullfill their need. We should be ashamed of ourselves as we create inflation in Ramzan. To reduce this, the private and government sectors should work together to cope up with this situation.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad