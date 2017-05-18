Rabbani wants more powerful role for Senate

Senate chairman demands role in budget making, national issues

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Wednesday underscored the need for evolving a comprehensive counter-narrative for effectively combating terrorism as people would have to wage collective and consistent struggle to weed out this menace from its roots by rising above politics.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons before addressing the officers and participants of mid-career management course (MCMC) on the topic of challenges and implementation of provincial autonomy in the context of 18th constitutional amendment here at the National Institute of Management.

The Senate chairman said that the parliament was a supreme institution must play its effective role in making out workable and feasible counter-narrative to get rid of terrorism. Expressing concerns over the prevailing security situation in the region, he said the recent upsurge in relations with neibouring Iran, India and Afghanistan were adding to the unrest.

He said that relations with India could not improve unless the issue of Kashmir was addressed as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that terrorism was a global issue and close coordination among regional countries was imperative to get rid of it.

Rabbani said that provinces have yet to fully reap the fruits of 18th amendment as the federating units have failed to completely utilise the powers granted to them under the devolved departments through this piece of legislation. He suggested that the provinces should formulate a comprehensive mechanism for taking full benefits from the amendment.

He said that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) has been strengthened after this amendment and provide a comprehensive mechanism to address disputes among provinces on various issues involving their constitutional rights. The Senate chairman called for increasing powers of the upper house of the parliament as it provides equal representation to the provinces.

He said that Senate should also be given role in making national budgets besides matters of national importance. He impressed on the implementation of consensus FATA reforms as per the wishes and aspirations of the tribal people. He called for early legislation of the FATA reforms from the parliament, adding the legislation was now before the National Assembly and would be disposed off in the Senate when it comes before it.