Excise dept takes drastic steps to improve motor regularisation

Lahore: The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is all set to stop the use of government and semi-govt number plates starting from end of July, Pakistan Today reliably learnt on Thursday.

However the impeccable sources from within the department claim that it seems impossible to start the process before end of August.

The department officials told Pakistan Today that the new number plates for state-owned vehicles will also be like the rest with just only a green strip in it. The semi-govt vehicles will have a blue strip on their number plates.

The new number plates being introduced will be 325 mili metres wide and 152 mm long whereas the number plate for motorbikes and rickshaws will be 220 mm wide and 150 mm long.

In addition to this, the department has again decided to start giving customised serial number like Malik 1, Gujjar 786 etc to increase revenue.

Another step being taken is that serial numbers will now be the same across the whole province instead of having separate ones for each district.

Talking to this scribe, Excise and Taxation Inspector Fakhar Wagah said, “These steps are being taken according to the safe city project in Lahore for more visible number plates, improve law and order situation in the province, to stop the manipulation of motor dealers and to increase revenue for the department.”