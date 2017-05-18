PTI’s social media activist detained by FIA over cyber crime

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the other day, detained a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s social media team, a party office bearer is reported to have claimed.

PTI’s central core committee member Qasim Khan Suri confirmed that a former information secretary of party’s Balochistan chapter, Salar Kakar, was taken into custody.

“Was with Salar Khan in FIA office…He’s being taken to Islamabad. Proud of our boy!” he tweeted.

Was with Salar in FIA office & witnessed all the procedure of him being taken in custody. He’s being taken to islamabad. Proud of our boy! pic.twitter.com/BsTxglDarC — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) May 17, 2017

Suri also shared the notice served to Salar, claimed to be the founder of PTI’s cyber force, by the federal agency.

The notice FIA gave us after taking Salar in custody. About time pti took a strong stance for its supporters. I m with Salar.#weAreAllSalarpic.twitter.com/hXbICYBRuc — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) May 17, 2017

Moreover, Salar also confirmed that the FIA had asked him to submit his laptop and mobile phone in a tweet.

Told to submit mobile & laptop to FIA! ofcourse sir, we dont ev a private life; u r welcome to tour my family pics & discussions! The Heck! — Salar Sultanzai (@MeFixer) May 16, 2017, PTI leaders including Imran Khan said the government was using the cyber crime law to “politically victimise PTI social media activists”, which is “unacceptable in a democracy”

Following Salar’s detention, Imran Khan tweeted that the government was using the cybercrime law to “politically victimise PTI social media activists”, which is “unacceptable in a democracy”.

Govt abusing Cyber Crime Law to politically victimise PTI social media activists by threatening/arresting them. Unacceptable in a democracy — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2017

The state minister in a statement issued on Monday said that “Those, who are using social media for slanderous and negative propaganda against the constitutional state institutions, are warned to desist from this undesirable activity.”

“All the suspicious accounts, which are being used for propaganda against these entities, are under strict surveillance and action will be taken against the users of these accounts under the Cyber Crimes Law.”