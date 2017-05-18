PTI to hold political rally in Quetta on Friday

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is finalising preparations for a political rally to be held in Quetta on Friday after a span of five years.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Quetta’s Ayoub Stadium where PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address thousands of his supporters.

Several main roads leading to the stadium have been decorated with PTI flags and posters. There are reports that PTI workers from across the Balochistan province will attend the rally.

Imran Khan, through his video message, has asked the masses to join him at the rally to steer the country.