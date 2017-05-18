Police telling the court one side of the story: Talpur’s lawyer

The legal team for Zaid Talpur, who has been accused of misbehaving with the police has stated that the video that has been surfacing on the internet shows only one side of the story.

Adressing the court on Thursday, Zaid’s lawyer Khawaja Naveed Ahmed claimed that the video that police made did not explain the complete scenario. The lawyer added officers at the Kunri police station used abusive language that was not shot on camera. He added that the case lodged against Zaid was false.

However, the petition was sent back to Mirpurkhas as Justice Abdul Rasool Memon, who was hearing the case, only held the jurisdiction for cases of Karachi.

The incident came into public notice after a video surfaced, showing an inebriated Zaid sitting on the station house officer’s seat in a police station. Zaid was surrounded by his aides insulting the SHO and demanding the police officer sit on the ground while addressing him.

After the video surfaced Umerkot SSP Usman Bajwa suspended Kunri DSP Sher Khan and SHO Tassawur Jatt as the two police officers had shown weakness and hid facts.

Later, the police registered a case against six individuals including Zaid, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem and Shafi.

The police came into action after Sindh IGP AD Khawaja took notice of the incident and ordered the culprits be arrested soon.