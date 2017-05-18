PA’s last session of 4th parliamentary year

The last session of the 4th parliamentary year of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab will commence on Friday (today). The government plans to make important legislation on the day. As per rules, it is mandatory for the Punjab Assembly-the house that is a representative of more than 100 million people of the province – to meet for 100 days during one parliamentary year that starts on the first of June and ends on 31st of May every year.

Provincial minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Thursday that the required legislation to establish three new medical universities in the province will be made in the upcoming session that will start on Friday. “Three new medical universities will be established in Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad to improve the standard of healthcare and medical education in the province,” he said, while giving a briefing on the upcoming session in the assembly cafeteria on Thursday. Moreover, he revealed that the bill of ‘Shehr-e-Khamoshan Graveyard Authority’ will also be passed by the assembly during the 29th session that will start on Friday. The said authority will be responsible for managing the model graveyards and cemeteries for the people of Punjab. The 29th session will be followed by the budget session that will start in the first week of June and the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will present its last budget during that session as all the assemblies will be dissolved at 11th of May 2018 after completing their five year tenure.

Talking about the politics of Imran Khan in the answer to a question, Rana Sana said that the politics of PTI is meant to destabilize Pakistan while Nawaz Sharif wants to make Pakistan a developed country. “The people of Pakistan will give their verdict in the favor of Nawaz Sharif in the election of 2018 due to his progressive policies as he recently said in China that he really wants to connect three countries of the sub-continents through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said.

Resolution against Kulbhushan Jadhav:

The protest of the opposition against the interim order of International Court of Justice (ICJ) is also expected today as a condemning resolution in this regard was submitted in the house by leader of the opposition Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed. “Awarding stay to the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav by the ICJ is an apparent failure on part of the diplomacy by the government of Pakistan,” the resolution says.