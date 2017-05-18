Paper Mulberry trees to be removed from capital

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to control the spread of pollen allergy, all male Paper Mulberry trees would be removed from residential areas of the capital by December this year, the National Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

“The government has planned to remove all such trees in four phases and in replacement, the government is planting 300,000 new atmosphere-friendly trees, such as Amaltas (Cassia Fistula), Kachnar (Phanera variegate) etc, annually,” Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Afzal Khan Dhandla told the house during question hour.

He said that in the second phase, the government would remove all male Paper Mulberry trees from open spaces, drains and parks in residential sectors between January to December 2018.