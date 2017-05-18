PAC stopped auction of Lahore’s Haji Camp

Audit officials point out Rs1.30bn embezzlement at ETPB

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday stopped the auction of the Haji Camp of Lahore and asked the authorities concerned to present all details before it.

The meeting of the PAC was held under the chairmanship of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah here at the Parliament House. The committee chairman said that land of the Haji Camp was purchased with the money of people and Hajis would face problems due to its auction.

Official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs told the committee that there was no quota of haj for the parliamentarians. Audit officials informed the committee that there was Rs 1.30 billions embezzlement in the Evacuee Trust Property and the department did not give cash book to the audit officials.

They told the lawmakers that the Evacuee Trust Property did not complete the cash book and due to its non-completion, audit officials could not get the detail of money transfer. The committee expressed its displeasure over the financial embezzlement and sought the detail report within 15 days.