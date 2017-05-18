Oman’s SalamAir to launch flights in Multan, Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Following a successful launch of its flight to Sialkot, Oman’s budget airline, SalamAir, said it will soon add Multan and Karachi to its destinations.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SalamAir, Francois Bouteiller, while speaking to the Times of Oman said both cities will be connected via three flights a week and offer connectivity to Jeddah, Medina, Salalah and Dubai.

SalamAir made its inaugural flight to Sialkot on May 16, while the flight to Multan will be on May 23. The date of the first flight to Karachi, however, is yet to be decided. “It should be coming very soon,” the CEO added

According to Bouteiller, the market response from Pakistan had been very promising.

“We have seen good sales activities since the very first day of flight availability on our website and travel agencies portals,” he said.

The flight to Sialkot from Muscat is available on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and returns the following mornings each day.

Meanwhile, the flight to Multan will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from Muscat International airport and return the following mornings (Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays).

SalamAir started its commercial operations in January 2017 and is operating a growing fleet of A320 aircraft. The airline has introduced three easy fare options: Light, Friendly and Flexi.

Light fares have been designed for customers who travel light and only require hand baggage. The Friendly fare includes 20 kilogrammes of checked luggage plus seven kilogrammes of hand baggage. For maximum passenger convenience and value, Flexi has all the advantages of the Friendly fare, along with a priority check-in and the possibility to change flights at no extra cost.