No loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar, says Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: There will be no load-shedding during Sehar and Iftar during Ramzan, said Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif in an interview on Thursday.

He said that high capacity of hydel energy will be available by July which will bridge the gap between demand and supply of electricity.

He further added that there is no unscheduled load shedding and that the government is fully committed to subdue the deficiency by 2018.

He also remarked that electricity would not be provided to areas where power theft is common.