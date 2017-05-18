MPAs reject adjournment motion on pollution

KARACHI: An adjournment motion about rising pollution levels in Karachi was rejected in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

The motion moved by PTI MPA Dr Seema Zia stated that the mega city is experiencing different ailments due to pollution and that this issue of public importance needs to be tackled forthwith.

Parliamentary Affairs Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, speaking on the floor of the House, said pollution is injurious to health. All MPAs should huddle together for making a policy to cope with this problem, he added.

The minister said that the adjournment motion was rejected because it was not in accordance with rules.

Nisar Khuhro, rejecting the adjournment motion, said that Karachi is at the 47th number on a list of polluted cities.