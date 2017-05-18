Monaco claim first title in 17 years with St Etienne win

Monaco have won the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 17 years after a 2-0 win at home to Saint-Etienne.

Needing a point to be crowned French champions for the eighth time, the in-form Kylian Mbappe scored the opener in style.

Mbappe, 18, latched on to captain Radamel Falcao’s through ball, skipped around the goalkeeper and slotted in.

Forward Valere Germain made sure of the win in injury time with a tap-in from close range.

The home side had all but secured the title before kick-off, with Paris St-Germain three points behind with just one game to play and a far inferior goal difference.

The new champions rarely looked troubled in registering their 11th consecutive league win and subsequently lifting a trophy that has eluded them since the turn of the millennium.

Monaco’s success this season is largely down to the reinvigorated Colombian Falcao and the emergence of French teenager Mbappe.

Falcao, 31, has put the disappointment of his loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea, where he scored just five goals in 36 appearances, behind him.

The forward will finish top scorer for Monaco this campaign, netting 24 times with four assists.

Mbappe has caught the eye of suitors from the top teams in Europe in his breakthrough season. He has scored 15 league goals this season to add to his remarkable performances in the Champions League.

Mbappe, voted Ligue 1’s young player of the year, scored six in six as Monaco reached the semi-final stage, eventually losing to Juventus over two legs.

That defeat did not overshadow their achievements, however, as Monaco brushed aside Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund en route to the semi-finals.