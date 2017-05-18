Man seeks registration of treason case against Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: A man accused the CM Punjab of damaging the reputation of deceased politicians, particularly Quaid-e-Azam, and seeks to register a treason case against CM Shehbaz Sharif on these charges.

Petitioner Syed Azhar Abbas told the court that the Punjab chief minister addressed the participants of a ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park, on December 22, 2016, and “in his speech on the occasion, he [Shehbaz] incited people by saying elected political leaders, as well as military regimes, had been ruining Pakistan for 70 years.”

He said that this statement by the CM tarnished the reputation of many genuine political figures, even himself and his party leadership, as PML-N has been a major part of the political scenario during the last 70 years.

The petitioner said that this speech by the CM was an attempt to provoke the Pakistani nation since his statement automatically questioned the role of Quaid-e-Azam as well, the first governor general and founder of Pakistan.

He requested the court to direct the Model Town SHO to register an FIR against Shehbaz Sharif on charges of treason for this statement, since it damages the image of revered political figures. However, the additional district and sessions judge sought comments from the SHO on May 24.

Talking to a local media outlet, petitioner Syed Azhar Abbas said these allegations could not be taken lightly since they deliver a very wrong kind of message to the general public.