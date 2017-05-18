Lok Virsa organises colourful programmes on eve of Int’l Museum Day

Lok Virsa in collaboration with the federal directorate of education on Thursday organised special programmes to mark International Museum Day on Thursday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed spoke on the occasion and said that the museum day was observed with an aim to highlight the importance of Museums in today’s modern world.

The programmes were started with children artisans at work exhibition and children folk painting contest on topic of ‘Museum is My Home’ here at heritage museum.

The folk music artists also presented live folk music and entertained the participants.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed also distributed prizes among the winners of the folk painting contest.

She said that the fascinating thing about the heritage museum Lok Virsa was that it presented history and living traditions of the people of Pakistan both, from the main stream and the remotest regions of the country.

Dr Fouzia said that Lok Virsa arranged special programmes to highlight the importance of museum.

She said that the primary purpose of the museum was to educate and edify present and future generations of Pakistan and to create a treasure house for the nation more valuable than the vault of any bank in the world.

“Most museums in Pakistan are archaeological that date back to colonial times,” she said, adding that the heritage museum was the first state museum of ethnology in Pakistan which presented the history and living traditions of the people of Pakistan both from the mainstream and the remotest regions of the country.