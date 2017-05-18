Law Ministry demands huge amount for brick and mortar projects under PSDP

The Ministry of Law and Justice under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2017-18 has proposed a huge allocation for brick and mortar construction projects, according to documents available with Pakistan Today.

Out of total Rs 1.5 billion proposed allocation for year 2017-18, Rs 733.451 million have been earmarked for the construction of Islamabad High Court building in Red Zone, Interestingly an additional demand of Rs 200 million has also been made. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 2.8 billion and is likely to be completed on June 30, 2018.

The Federal Programme for Access to Justice that expands all over Pakistan has been given Rs 300 million in the proposal. The programme has an estimated cost of Rs 6.4 billion and started back in 2006 is all set to be completed in June 2019. Also Rs 20 million have been allocated for public awareness and advocacy about dispute resolution mechanism of federal tax ombudsman.

Rs 32.241 million have been earmarked for the construction of official residence for federal tax ombudsman (FTO) in Sector F-5/2 Islamabad. Also Rs 100 million were originally asked for construction of office building of FTO, however, lately the allocation was reduced to Rs 34.451 million. Rs 200 million have been proposed for the construction of Sessions Division East of Islamabad High Court. Rs 82.721 million have been proposed for the construction of Judges Rest House of Islamabad High Court for the acquisition of land.

Furthermore, Rs 30.587 million have been proposed for ombudsman system of administrative justice and upgradation/expansion of Online Complaint Management Information System (CMIS).

Interestingly, the Ministry of Law and Justice has failed to bag any foreign aid even for a single project and all the projects will be funded by the federal government.

The ministry has spent Rs 1.095 billion during 2016-2017 on its 10 projects under PSDP. At present a total of 13 projects of Ministry of Law and Justice are ongoing. The total approved estimated cost of these projects is more than Rs 11 billion and majority of these projects will be completed in 2018.