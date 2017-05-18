Kulbhushan Jadhav case was mishandled: Sherry Rehman

PPP leader Sherry Rehman says Pakistan was ill-prepared to contest Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a major diplomatic embarrassment for Pakistan, the International Court of Justice on Thursday stayed the execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav till a final decision is taken.

ICJ President Judge Ronny Abraham reading out the court verdict also asked Pakistan to inform it of all the measures it has taken to implement the order.

India had sought the court’s intervention for an immediate suspension of Jadhav’s death sentence.