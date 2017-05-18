International Museum Day marked with pledge to create harmony, peace in society

Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) on Thursday arranged a function to mark International Museum Day with a pledge to promote peace and harmony among communities and societies belonging to different civilisations through museums carrying rich cultural heritage.

The function was arranged at Islamabad Museum, Sir Syed Memorial Complex and attended by a number of students from different educational institutions, and officials of National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division and Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM).

NHLH Division Federal Secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary Syed Junaid Ikhlaq and First Secretary and Counsel of Embassy of the Republic of Korea In Kook Kim (Fisher Kim) were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Engineer Aamir Hasan said that International Museum Day was celebrated with the objective to educate the people especially young students about the ancient civilisations with the help of cultural relics and models housed in the museums.

“Our religion also teaches us to explore the history and relics by deliberating over their significance in our present life and future”, he observed.

Engineer Aamir Hasan said that Pakistan was enriched with historical places and monuments which are considered as sacred places for the people of different religions.

He said that the study of these archaeological relics had proved that people belonging from different civilisations could live together happily despite having conflicting ideas.

Responding to a question by media, he said that PC-II for establishing a state-of-the-art National Museum of Pakistan at federal capital had been approved while the designing work of the museum was still in progress with a cost of Rs2.9 million.

He said that thousands of artifacts were ruining in the capital due to absence and negligence of museum facility. He said that this museum would serve a central point to house the country’s precious heritage.

Engineer Aamir Hasan interacted with the visiting children and sought their suggestions about the arrangements and facility at the museum.

Speaking on the occasion, First Secretary and Counsel of Embassy of the Republic of Korea In Kook Kim said that Pakistan is a multi-cultural country representing diverse civilisations.

“Museums in Pakistan carry rich historical artifacts and models which are a great source of education for the art lovers and students”, he said.