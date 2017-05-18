Indian actress passes away due to cardiac arrest

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away at the age of 58 due to a cardiac arrest early on Thursday (today).

According to a foreign news website, the veteran actress was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after she complained of chest pain.

Lagoo’s son-in-law Vinay Waikul said, “She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues…so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us.”

The actress has worked in Hindi and Marathi films, besides doing a number of TV shows.

Lagoo starred in superhit films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Saath-Saath Hain among others and her popular television serials included Tu Tu Main Main.

Her acting career spanned over four decades and she was last seen on the television show “Naamkaran”, aired on Star Plus.