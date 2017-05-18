India trying to give a humanitarian angle to Jadhav’s case, says FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said India was trying to give the Indian-spy Kulbushan Jadhav’s case a humanitarian angle to divert the attention of the international communities.

“After India stood exposed in state-sponsored terrorism and financing terrorism, it tried to divert attention from presenting the Kulbushan Jadhav case with a humanitarian angle,” he said. He added that the issue of national security is the highest priority for Pakistan, clearly highlighting that Pakistan’s stance on the RAW agent is clear.

Elaborating on Pakistan’s stance on Jadhav case, he said that Pakistan’s reply (to the international court) submitted is in line with Article 36 of the United Nations’ Charter, explaining that Pakistan, in some issues, does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICJ.