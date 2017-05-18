ICJ provisionally stays execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

The Hague: The International Court of Justice on Thursday provisionally suspended the death sentence of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The verdict was announced by 11-member bench led by the President of the Court Justice Ronny Abraham.

The ICJ also rejected Pakistan’s claim that the case does not fall within the jurisdiction of the court.

The Judge ordered Pakistan not to execute Jadhav till the final verdict of the case is announced.

The hearing was conducted on Monday after India’s petition demanding stay order of Pakistan’s death sentence to Jadhav, a raw operative and on-duty Indian navy officer.

Pakistani counsel, Khawar Qureshi presented the stance in the ICJ contending that according to Vienna Convention the case cannot be heard in the ICJ.

“India has not provided any evidence to rebut that Jadhav is a terrorist,” Qureshi informed the court.