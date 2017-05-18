Govt focused upon improving education, health sector: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says federal and provincial governments are focused on improving education and health sectors on priority basis.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, she said quality of education is also being improved besides enhancing budgetary allocation for the sector.

Minister of State said under Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme, attention is being given on promotion of quality education to prepare a quality human resource to take full benefit of the development projects like CPEC. She said focus is being given on teachers training.

She said under the programme Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad is being restructured and promotion rules of teachers are being reviewed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said under historic public, private partneship, expertise of private schools are being used for enhancing the standard of public sector schools. She said existing facilities are being upgraded and additional facilities are being provided in 422 public sector educational institutions in the federal capital. She said for this purpose, out of three billion rupees, two billion rupees have been released on the directions of the Prime Minister.

She said two hundred buses have been provided to schools for safe and secure journey of children to and from schools. She said performance of teachers and what the students are learning are being monitored through Area Education Officers.

Minister of State for Information said it is the responsibility of the state to provide education to every child.

Parliamentary Secretary CADD, Maiza Hameed said during the tenure of the present government, education system has been improved. She said with the reforms, enrollment in public sector schools is increasing.