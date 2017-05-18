Government committed to provide affordable healthcare: President

President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that the government was committed to providing affordable and best medical healthcare facilities to the general public.

Addressing the 35th undergraduate convocation of Army Medical College under the auspices of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), he said that the government in this regard had also launched the National Health Programme for medical care for the masses.

Adjutant General Lt General Anwar Ali Haider, Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt General Syed Mohammad Imran Majeed, Surgeon General Lt Gen Asif Mumtaz Sukhera and Principal Army Medical College Major General Saleem Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

The President said that medicine was a sacred profession and it was the responsibility of medical practitioners and professionals to work with dedication in alleviating the sufferings of the poor and needy.

He regretted that the state medical facilities were also not up to the standards and noted the non-availability of medical facilities in marginalised and far-flung areas of the country.

He termed it a serious issue and emphasised that in this regard the role of welfare institutions and doctors was of great significance.

The President said that the government was undertaking measures to improve healthcare apparatus and facilities across the country. He urged medical institutions to benefit from research of eminent international institutions and aid the government in reforming the health sector.

President Mamnoon Hussain asked the medical institutions to focus on research to make medical treatment easily accessible and affordable and added that NUMS and allied institutions could play an important role in this regard.

Congratulating the students on successful completion of their degrees, President urged them to keep working hard and upon entering practical life serve for their country and nation with sincerity and commitment.

He expressed optimism that graduating students would come up to the expectations of their parents, teachers and the nation.

President said that medical professionals and doctors should serve the people in good faith and with humility to earn their goodwill.

President said that women constitute more than half of the country’s population and appreciated that female students were excelling in all walks of life. He emphasised that women be given equal opportunities to enable them to contribute in country’s progress and development.

President Mamnoon said that youth should not be despondent as Pakistan’s future was bright and urged all to play their due part in the development of the country.

President noted with appreciation that as a result of sound economic policies of the government, the country’s economic growth was now 5.28 per cent. He said that the government was also endeavouring to improve the standards of life of farmers and has taken measures to ensure sustained agricultural growth to reap maximum dividends.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a project of opportunities which would not only benefit Pakistan but the entire region. President said that work on many energy and power projects was undergoing on fast track basis and hoped that by 2018, electricity load-shedding would either be eliminated or minimised.

President commended the role of Army Medical College in imparting quality education in medical sciences. President noted that NUMS had carved out a niche for itself in a short period for which armed forces and administration of the University deserve commendation.