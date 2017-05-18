ECP tells PTI to submit financial records by May 30

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has told PTI to submit financial records latest by May 30. This comes as the last warning to the PTI.

The ECP has given written orders to the PTI for the submission of financial records but PTI has still not been able to come up with the financial records related to foreign funding received by the party.

The case was first filed by former PTI leader Akbar S Babar in November 2014 on charges of corruption and gross irregularities in collection of donations.

The ECP first ordered the PTI to submit its accounts on December 1, 2016, it was also mentioned that the party would face ‘legal inferences’ if unable to do so.

The PTI accused the ECP of ‘political bias’ which led Akbar S Babar to file a contempt application against the PTI chief, Imran Khan.

On May 8, 2017, on the orders of the IHC, the ECP once again directed the PTI to produce the records by May 17 which the PTI remained unable to.

The petitioner urged the ECP to intervene and order the State Bank to produce the bank statements since the statements are absolutely necessary for the case to proceed. He also told the ECP to note the ‘deliberate’ and ‘by choice’ refusal of the PTI to comply with the ECP orders.

The ECP has now told PTI to produce the financial records by the next hearing date set for May 30, 2017.