DMC chairman reviews water shortage issue in Korangi

KARACHI: District Korangi Municipal Corporation Chairman Nayyar Raza on Thursday visited the areas of the district affected by water shortage and sewerage problems.

Vice Chairman Ahmar Ali and others DMC Korangi officers were also present, said a statement.

All the concerned departments should play their role to resolve problems being faced by the masses, said the Korangi municipal chairman.

He directed the officials of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to take measures for resolving water supply and sewerage system-related problems to improve the situation on an emergency basis.

The damaged and leaked water supply and sewerage lines are being replaced with new lines in the district Korangi, he assured the residents of localities.

He directed KWSB officials to perform cleaning of sewerage lines before Ramazan-ul-Mubarak starts, especially roads, streets in the surroundings of mosques and other public places.