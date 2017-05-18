Disaster management authority lacks heavy machinery, NDMA told

KARACHI: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat, accompanied by NDMA Operations Member Brig Mukhtar Ahmed, visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Office in Karachi on Thursday.

Rehabilitation Minister Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani, KMC Municipal Commissioner Masood Alam, PDMA Operations Director Muhammad Ali Shaikh and others were present at the occasion.

During the briefing by the PDMA, the chairman was apprised about the major hazards recurring in the province like floods, rains, drought, cyclones, sea intrusion, earthquake and accidental fires etc. The chairman was briefed about the damages occurred due to natural disasters in recent years.

Further, he was informed about the preparedness measures taken by the PDMA to combat upcoming monsoon flood. The rehabilitation minister requested the NDMA chairman for the provision of heavy machinery i.e. snorkels for high-rise building fires, helicopter to PDMA. The NDMA chairman assured their cooperation in this regard.