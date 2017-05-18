CPWB takes 56 children into custody

LAHORE: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) started an anti-begging campaign in the city and took 56 children into custody on Wednesday. According to the CPWB spokesman, on the direction of Chairperson Saba Sadiq, special teams have been formed to take action against run-away children.

The teams raided different localities, including Shoukat Khanum Chowk, CampusBridge, Barkat Market, Moon Market, Kareem Block Market, Gulberg, Defence Morh, Y-Block, H-Block, MM Alam Road, Johar Town, Mini Market, Liberty Market, Defence Morh, MallRoad, Model Town and Johar Town. Around 39 boys and 17 girls aged between five to 14 years were found begging on the road. On the orders of Child Protection Court, these children have been shifted to the Child Protection Institute and the teams were trying to contact their parents. Saba Sadiq directed the teams to carry on the operation to eliminate child beggary.