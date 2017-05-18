Chinese experts to visit Pakistan to review suitability of PEZs

The Board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday said that a delegation of Chinese experts would be visiting Pakistan on June 5-6, 2017 to review the suitability of Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, said BOI spokesman Shahjahan Shah here. The spokesman said that foreign investors were keen to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.

He said the government was committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs). Shahjahan said that seven SEZs cells had been approved for facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide them facility at one place.

The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without Customs Duty in all four provinces of the country. Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that nine more industrial zones had been approved for high tech industry to enhance the exports and to provide employment opportunities in the country.

He said the SEZ cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.