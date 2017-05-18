4 ‘hardcore’ terrorists hanged after death sentence by military courts

RAWALPINDI: Four ‘hardcore’ terrorists involved in committing heinous offences have been executed in an unspecified jail in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in line with death sentences by military courts, the army’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the convicts were involved in the killing of innocent civilians, destruction of communication and electricity infrastructure, educational institutes and attacking personnel of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The convicts, all said to be active members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were identified as Muhammad Ibrahim, son of Maseen, Rizwanullah, son of Taj Mir Khan, Sardar Ali, son of Muhammad Akram Khan and Sher Muhammad Khan, son of Ahmed Khan.

Similarly, on Wednesday, four TTP terrorists convicted by military courts for various crimes were hanged in a jail in KP, the ISPR had stated in a press release.