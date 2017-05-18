2 injured, 8 held as rivals clash in Lahore court premises

Lahore: Two people were injured and eight arrested when members of two rival groups clashed in the court premises here on Thursday.

Police said that people belonging to rival groups who had arrived to appear before the session judge clashed in the court premises. In exchange of blows, fists and kicks, two people were injured who were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The police arrested eight people belonging to the clashing groups.

A case has been registered against them and an investigation is underway.