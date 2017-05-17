Trump to give speech on Islamic faith to leaders of 50 Muslim countries

United states of America President Donald trump is set to give an inspiring speech on Islamic faith while on tour to Saudi Arabia which is home to the most religious sites in Islamic faith

“He will meet and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries, where he will deliver an inspiring, direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president s hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam,” National Security Advisor McMaster told reporters.

Saudi King Salman also expressed hope that the summit held on Sunday will “historic” which will be held between Arab and Muslim nations and US President Donald Trump will enhance ties and promote acceptance.

The summit will be one of three forums held during a visit by Trump, who is making Saudi Arabia his first overseas stop since coming to power in January.

Along with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), at least 18 other Muslim nations have been invited to the summit, including Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Niger and Indonesia, which has the world s largest Muslim population.