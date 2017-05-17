Suzi died of cardiac arrest

The only elephant of the Lahore Zoo, Suzi died of a cardiac arrest, according to the post mortem report that released on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Suzi had become week due to excessive uric acid in her body for which she was facing problem in her legs.

Earlier, it had been observed that when Suzi tried to get up, it created difficulty for her due to bad health condition.

Report also states that Suzi already had reached her natural age of dying.

According to the report, at the time of her death, Suzi tried to sit down after hours of standing but as soon as she managed to do so she jumped up again before losing her breath and collapsing to the ground.