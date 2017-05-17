Sindh seeks British firm’s assistance for Sukkur Barrage rehab

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the Sukkur Barrage, one of the unique barrages of the world, has completed its life and it should be rehabilitated.

“We know that construction of such a state of the art barrage is not only difficult but almost impossible, therefore the barrage should be rehabilitated”, Murad Ali Shah told World Bank Country Chief Patchamuthu Illangovan who had a meeting with him at the CM House here, said a statement.

The Sindh CM and World Bank’s country chief agreed to seek the help of British experts from the same firm which had constructed the Sukkur Barrage to rehabilitate it.

Illangovan said that he would also invite some independent experts to seek second expert advice.

They discussed the Karachi Old City Rehabilitation Project, Sindh Neighbourhood Project, the establishment of solar power stations in a different district of the province, Sindh Nutrition Programme, and major reforms in Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to make it a self-sufficient organisation.

The Sindh CM and the World Bank’s country chief would meet in Islamabad very soon to review the progress in the projects they discussed at the CM House.