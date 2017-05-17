Review application on transporters’ strike filed in court: Sindh CM

SEHWAN: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that a review application has been filed in the court pertaining to goods transporters’ strike in the city.

“We are sympathetic to the problems of goods transporters,” he remarked while speaking to the media during a trip to Sehwan

The development comes as the goods transporters strike entered its 10th day on Wednesday. The movement of ships has been temporarily closed as there is no more space at ports to hold more containers.

The goods transporters have refused to carry goods from the ports to the markets, the containers stand full at Karachi International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal.

Fears emerged that there will be a shortage of imported goods in the domestic market.

Transactions worth Rs214 billion could not occur due to transporters’ strike, according to the Pakistan Apparel chairman.

Transporters had entered into a strike to protest heavy vehicles being barred from moving inside the city, due to which goods worth millions of rupees sit immobile in warehouses.