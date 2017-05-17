Rabbani calls for evolving counter-narrative to combat terrorism

PESHAWAR: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday underscored the need for evolving a comprehensive counter-narrative for effectively combating terrorism as people of the country would have to wage collective and consistent struggle to weed out this menace from its roots by rising above party politics.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons before addressing the officers and participants of mid-career management course (MCMC) on the topic of “Challenges and implementation of Provincial Autonomy in the context of 18th Constitutional Amendment” here at National Institute of Management today.

The chairman said that parliament was a supreme institution must play its effective role in making out workable and feasible counter-narrative to get rid of terrorism.

Expressing concerns over the prevailing security situation in the region, he said the recent upsurge in relations with neighbouring Iran, India and Afghanistan were adding to the unrest. He said relations with India could not improve unless the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir was addressed as per the aspirations of the held valley.

He said terrorism was a global issue and close coordination among regional countries was imperative to get rid of it.

Rabbani said provinces has yet to fully reap the fruits of the 18th amendment as the federating units have failed to completely utilise the powers granted to them under the devolved departments through this piece of legislation. He suggested that provinces should formulate a comprehensive mechanism for taking full benefits from the 18th amendment.

He said Council of Common Interest (CCI) has been strengthened after this amend and provide a comprehensive mechanism to address disputes among provinces on various issues involving their constitutional rights.

Rabbani called for increasing powers of the upper house of the parliament as it provides equal representation to the provinces. He said Senate should also be given role in making national budgets besides matters of national importance.

The chairman also impressed on the implementation of consensus FATA reforms as per the wishes and aspirations of the tribal people.