PTI workers storm Wapda House in Peshawar to protest power outages

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers led by the party’s MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir on Wednesday registered a protest in front of the WAPDA house against electricity load shedding and overbilling in the province.

“The federal government receives taxes from the citizens but does not provide basic facilities in return,” PTI leader Gulalai said, as party workers chanted slogans against the government.

She further alleged that PESCO is run as per the directives of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam president Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman

“The protest shall continue till unannounced load-shedding ends,” Gulalai said.

The WAPDA house management closed its gates, however, PTI workers continued to build a stage in front of the PESCO Headquarters in WAPDA house as some kicked WAPDA house’s gates and forcefully opened its doors.

“The province has not been subjected to any unscheduled or unannounced load shedding,” a PESCO spokesperson said. “Seventy percent of the protestors belong to high-loss areas.”

A maximum of eighty percent loss due to electricity theft has been recorded in Gulalai’s area Jhandokhel, the PESCO spokesperson added.

He further stated that 18-hours of load shedding is only effective in areas that have seventy to hundred percent electricity loss, and said that if these areas agree to the installation of billing meters, load shedding hours can be reduced in this area.

Earlier, the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday approved resolution against federal government regarding electricity load shedding.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presided over the meeting during which Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah said that we are neither getting electricity nor gas despite paying huge bills.

He said that Sindh is suffering from prolonged power and gas outages due to lack of resources. He further asked the authorities to stop discrimination and equally divide the funds