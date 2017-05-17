Pakistan is open for business, says PM Nawaz

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is highly attractive destination for investment that no global player can afford to miss.

He was speaking at “One Belt-One Road Pakistan Investment Forum” in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The prime minister said Pakistan has sixth largest population in the world, rising middle class, rich human and natural resources, strategic location and political stability.

Nawaz Sharif urged prospective investors to benefit from economic revival of Pakistan and enjoy the first mover’s advantage. He said Pakistan is ready to do business with the world.

The prime minister said Pakistan is a gateway to energy rich Central Asia, oil rich Gulf and economically advanced Far East. It stands at the cross-roads of an economic revolution which would produce win win outcome for all.

The prime minister said nine Special Economic Zones are being established along CPEC route where foreign companies can invest in factories, warehouses, logistic centres and much more for consumption in Pakistani market and export.

He said the government has devised a comprehensive plan to create an investment friendly environment. “We have liberalized investment policies to welcome Foreign Direct Investment, offered incentives to attract new capital inflows including tax exemptions, tariff reductions and investment facilitation services.”

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan’s investment policy is focused on reducing the cost of doing business.