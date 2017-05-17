Notables make ‘Tolerant Pakistan Media Network’ a success

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousaf said that Pakistani society is a diverse society where people from different backgrounds were encouraged to play a positive role for the betterment of society as a whole. He was addressing as a chief guest at the launching ceremony of Tolerant Pakistan Media Network, a forum to motivate journalist community to promote tolerance in the society through their writings, TV shows and blogs. The contribution of prominent parliamentarian Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani for this initiative was widely appreciated on the occasion.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, in his opening remarks, said that tolerance had a direct link with peace and prosperity in a society. He said that ensuring a peace loving tolerant society was our collective responsibility and in this regard, teamwork should be encouraged. He also announced to nominate Sabah uddin Qazi as the focal person for the Tolerant Pakistan Media Network.

“If you take a look at the logo of Tolerant Pakistan Media Network, you will see that whatever I am saying is reflecting there as well,” he said. People having diverse backgrounds are shown in the logo with joined hands with a purpose to work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

“We highly regard the presence of different ambassadors from EU, Belgium, Mauritius, Azerbaijan, and Russia who are here today to share their experiences of achieving tolerant societies in their respective countries”, he said. Dr Ramesh Vankwani urged the need to strengthen cooperation with media and academia. He announced to organise a series of seminars and workshops in different universities with the collaboration of HEC on the issue of achieving tolerance in the society. Several vice chancellors belonging to different universities were also present on the occasion.